Carderock Capital Management Inc. Has $444,000 Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Monument Capital Management increased its stake in Paychex by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in Paychex by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $144,552.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,022,682.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $144,552.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,022,682.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $112.21 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $141.92. The company has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAYX. Barclays lowered their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.08.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

