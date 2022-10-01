Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.05-$5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH stock opened at $66.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.77.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

CAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 300.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

