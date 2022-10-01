Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Receives C$206.55 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$202.64.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Cargojet to a “hold” rating and set a C$165.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cormark dropped their price target on Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Cargojet from C$185.00 to C$158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Insider Activity at Cargojet

In related news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.49, for a total transaction of C$112,047.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$177,587.93.

Cargojet Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of TSE:CJT opened at C$111.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$138.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$146.99. The company has a market cap of C$1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 10.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.77. Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$109.69 and a 12-month high of C$204.69.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.70 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$246.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$236.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cargojet will post 7.4599996 EPS for the current year.

Cargojet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.286 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.67%.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Articles

