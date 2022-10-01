Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Bought by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Carlisle Companies worth $13,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSL remained flat at $280.41 during trading hours on Friday. 625,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,929. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $197.66 and a one year high of $318.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $1.16. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total value of $3,317,175.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,841,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total value of $12,850,408.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,879,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total transaction of $3,317,175.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,841,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,456 shares of company stock worth $18,458,337 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Featured Articles

