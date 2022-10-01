CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Issues Earnings Results

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.61), RTT News reports. CarMax had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CarMax Trading Up 1.3 %

KMX stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,557,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.79 and a 200 day moving average of $93.43. CarMax has a 12 month low of $63.60 and a 12 month high of $155.98.

Get CarMax alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $146.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of CarMax to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,496.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,613. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 111.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth $106,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth $205,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.