CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.61 EPS

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.61), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share.

CarMax Stock Performance

KMX stock opened at $66.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.79 and a 200-day moving average of $93.43. CarMax has a 12-month low of $63.60 and a 12-month high of $155.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $146.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on CarMax from $105.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Insider Activity at CarMax

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarMax

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at $823,496.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,613. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth $386,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in CarMax by 62.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter worth about $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

