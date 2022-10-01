Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Carrier Global were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,943,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 719,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,516,000 after buying an additional 60,423 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,423,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,581,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,121,000 after buying an additional 5,135,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE CARR opened at $35.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.98. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $57.97. The company has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.