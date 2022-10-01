Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Short Interest Update

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,400 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the August 31st total of 69,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Carver Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Carver Bancorp stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.00. 25,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,804. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.68. Carver Bancorp has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of Carver Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $566,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Carver Bancorp

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Carver Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

