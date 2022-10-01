Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises approximately 1.2% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 43,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 39,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 9,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,963,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,736. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $237.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.44.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

