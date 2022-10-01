CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,516,500 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the August 31st total of 1,211,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,527.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCDBF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

CCL Industries Stock Up 3.9 %

CCDBF opened at $48.52 on Friday. CCL Industries has a twelve month low of $41.61 and a twelve month high of $58.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.33.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc engages in manufacture and sale of labels, and provides media and software solutions. It operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.