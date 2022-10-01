Celer Network Trading Down 6.6% This Week (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $154.20 million and approximately $6.92 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Celer Network has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

