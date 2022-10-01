Cellframe (CELL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $91,247.00

Cellframe (CELL) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Cellframe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cellframe has a market capitalization of $7.74 million and approximately $91,247.00 worth of Cellframe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cellframe has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cellframe alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010879 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069597 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10639676 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Cellframe Profile

Cellframe’s launch date was February 10th, 2021. Cellframe’s total supply is 29,735,000 coins. Cellframe’s official Twitter account is @cellframenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cellframe is cellframe.net.

Buying and Selling Cellframe

According to CryptoCompare, “Cellframe is a quantum-resistant layer-1 network focused on secure and scalable cross-chain transfers. It is meant to be an infrastructure layer for web3. Cellframe uses variable post-quantum encryption by default.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cellframe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cellframe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cellframe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cellframe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cellframe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.