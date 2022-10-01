CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Short Interest Update

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,350,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the August 31st total of 10,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Down 2.3 %

CNP stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $28.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,062,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.88. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.3% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 222,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 13,140 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,130,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,026,000 after acquiring an additional 165,147 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 30.4% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 843,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,951,000 after acquiring an additional 196,501 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at $1,013,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 215,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 13,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

