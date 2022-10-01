Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.33 and last traded at $4.33. 1,589 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 213,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Central Puerto from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Central Puerto alerts:

Central Puerto Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.29 million, a PE ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Puerto

Central Puerto ( NYSE:CEPU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $162.71 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Puerto S.A. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Puerto by 29.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 23,198 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Central Puerto in the second quarter worth $331,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Central Puerto in the second quarter worth $88,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Puerto by 83.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 13,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Central Puerto by 11.8% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 249,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 26,408 shares in the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Puerto Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,809 MW.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.