CFX Quantum One Day Trading Volume Tops $39,932.00 (CFXQ)

CFX Quantum (CFXQ) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One CFX Quantum coin can now be bought for about $0.0143 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CFX Quantum has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. CFX Quantum has a market cap of $7.44 million and $39,932.00 worth of CFX Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010950 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

CFX Quantum Coin Profile

CFX Quantum launched on September 20th, 2020. CFX Quantum’s total supply is 520,050,000 coins. CFX Quantum’s official website is token.cfxquantum.com. The Reddit community for CFX Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/CFXQuantum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CFX Quantum’s official Twitter account is @CfxQuantum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CFX Quantum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CFXQ Token is Ethereum blockchain-based (standard ERC20), which will give each owner different possibilities for use.CFXQ will enable Token hodlers to access exclusive products, discounts, airdrops, and prizes coming from the collaboration to create the CFX Sentiment Index.The token is usable to pay for trading and performance fees in the Mobile Wallet-Exchange and also some selected products from the partners' store, including the trading tools and management of CFX Finance Ltd.”

