Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Short Interest Update

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the August 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chembio Diagnostics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 124,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.41% of Chembio Diagnostics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 8.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chembio Diagnostics Stock Down 14.0 %

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 575,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,548. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.69. Chembio Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

