Chicago Capital LLC Boosts Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $2.82 on Friday, reaching $118.81. 5,346,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,926,241. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $107.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $146.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price target on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

