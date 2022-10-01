Chicago Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,609 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $3,260,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 232.6% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $820,309,000 after buying an additional 1,259,101 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after buying an additional 1,222,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after buying an additional 1,212,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Barclays cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Adobe from $430.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.11.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $3.05 on Friday, hitting $275.20. 4,578,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,861,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $376.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $397.41. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $127.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. Adobe’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

