Chicago Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2,285.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,195 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $17,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Stryker by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 7,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.29.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK stock traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $202.54. 1,486,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,668. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.27. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $280.43. The company has a market cap of $76.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

