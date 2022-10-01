Chicago Capital LLC Has $26.84 Million Holdings in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,351,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 339,490 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC owned 6.98% of Albireo Pharma worth $26,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the first quarter worth about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 20.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 8.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the first quarter worth about $75,000. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALBO shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Shares of Albireo Pharma stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $19.36. The company had a trading volume of 366,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,006. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $37.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average of $24.11.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.46). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 70.79% and a negative return on equity of 76.19%. The company had revenue of $8.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.90) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

