Chicago Capital LLC Invests $6.22 Million in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 163,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 100.5% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 234.6% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,922,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,129,442. The stock has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.15%.

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,556,658.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,556,658.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $2,044,977 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KHC. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

