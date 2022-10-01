Chicago Capital LLC Purchases 64,564 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,105 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,564 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises approximately 2.7% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $49,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim raised Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen cut their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.84.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,239.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,239.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.91, for a total value of $342,493.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,945,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 74,158 shares of company stock valued at $12,587,336 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.84. The stock had a trading volume of 7,575,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,824,976. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.61. The firm has a market cap of $143.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.75 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

