Chicago Capital LLC Purchases 94,404 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 506,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,404 shares during the period. BlackLine accounts for approximately 1.9% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $33,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BL. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in BlackLine by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 458.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the period.

BL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackLine has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $139,610.27. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,406,791.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $139,610.27. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,406,791.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $31,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,157,765.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.90. 489,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,765. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $49.66 and a one year high of $135.00.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.04%. The company had revenue of $128.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. BlackLine’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

