Chicago Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $1,138,930,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,258,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,929 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 24,993.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 852,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 849,018 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,548,000 after acquiring an additional 832,885 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,445,110,000 after buying an additional 668,036 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN traded down $3.01 on Friday, reaching $225.40. 2,543,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,588,099. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.13 and its 200-day moving average is $243.25. The company has a market cap of $120.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.38 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.76%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.64.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

