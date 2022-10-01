Chicago Capital LLC Sells 88 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Chicago Capital LLC lowered its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,536 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group makes up 2.3% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Chicago Capital LLC owned 0.18% of SVB Financial Group worth $41,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SIVB. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 52.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 140.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 73.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $789.00 to $638.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush lowered SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $875.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.07.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded down $2.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $335.78. 529,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,504. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $328.27 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $399.86 and a 200-day moving average of $448.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.72.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.68 by ($2.08). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 29.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

