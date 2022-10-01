Chiliz (CHZ) Price Reaches $0.25 on Major Exchanges

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 30.1% higher against the US dollar. One Chiliz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001267 BTC on exchanges. Chiliz has a market cap of $2.18 billion and approximately $682.53 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chiliz’s launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,940,000,000 coins. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com/en/home. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

