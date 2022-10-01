China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,700 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the August 31st total of 80,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 107.4 days.
China Gold International Resources Price Performance
JINFF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.58. The company had a trading volume of 723 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.09. China Gold International Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.17.
China Gold International Resources Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Gold International Resources (JINFF)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
Receive News & Ratings for China Gold International Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gold International Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.