China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,700 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the August 31st total of 80,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 107.4 days.

China Gold International Resources Price Performance

JINFF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.58. The company had a trading volume of 723 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.09. China Gold International Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.17.

China Gold International Resources Company Profile

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine covering an area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of Inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrokongka County, Tibet.

