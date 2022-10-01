China National Building Material (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Shares Down 5.5%

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY – Get Rating) shares were down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.15 and last traded at $38.20. Approximately 1,468 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 3,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.43.

China National Building Material Trading Down 5.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.47 and a 200-day moving average of $56.38.

About China National Building Material

(Get Rating)

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in building material, new materials, and engineering technical services businesses. The company operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and glass fiber, as well as composite and lightweight building materials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China National Building Material Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China National Building Material and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.