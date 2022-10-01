China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,606,000 shares, a decrease of 53.2% from the August 31st total of 5,571,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,861.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of China Railway Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

China Railway Group Price Performance

Shares of CRWOF remained flat at $0.50 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average is $0.60. China Railway Group has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $0.72.

China Railway Group Company Profile

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

