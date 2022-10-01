CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFFHF) Short Interest Down 28.3% in September

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFFHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,976,500 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the August 31st total of 39,000,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

CIFI Holdings (Group) Stock Performance

Shares of CIFI Holdings (Group) stock remained flat at 0.33 on Friday. CIFI Holdings has a 12 month low of 0.33 and a 12 month high of 0.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CFFHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CIFI Holdings (Group) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. DBS Vickers downgraded shares of CIFI Holdings (Group) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of CIFI Holdings (Group) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

About CIFI Holdings (Group)

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co Ltd., an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages properties in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Sales of Properties and Other Property Related Services; Property Investment; and Property Management and Other Services segments.

