Citigroup Cuts Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target to $90.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $92.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $81.87 and a 52-week high of $149.36.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.19. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The firm had revenue of $830.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.71%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 869,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,205,000 after acquiring an additional 309,186 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter worth $24,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,868,000 after acquiring an additional 155,837 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,415.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 134,906 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,726,000 after purchasing an additional 110,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

