Citigroup Trims Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Target Price to $110.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DAVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Endava from $135.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp began coverage on Endava in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.11.

Endava Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $80.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.22. Endava has a 12-month low of $73.20 and a 12-month high of $172.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.06 and its 200 day moving average is $102.78.

Institutional Trading of Endava

About Endava

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Endava during the second quarter worth $41,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Endava by 23.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the first quarter valued at $88,000. 52.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

