Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Short Interest Down 13.7% in September

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 940,200 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the August 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 329,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Clearfield Stock Up 6.1 %

NASDAQ CLFD traded up $6.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,267. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.79 and a 200 day moving average of $76.88. Clearfield has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $130.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Clearfield had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The business had revenue of $71.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Clearfield will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Clearfield

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearfield

In related news, Director Roger G. Harding sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total value of $188,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,836.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.12, for a total value of $1,111,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 133,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,873,078.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Roger G. Harding sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total transaction of $188,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,836.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,023 shares of company stock valued at $4,970,719 over the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Clearfield by 198.1% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 41,200 shares during the period. Clear Sky Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Clearfield in the second quarter worth $1,673,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clearfield by 6.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Clearfield by 31.6% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in Clearfield by 1.7% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 18,963 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLFD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $75.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearfield presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.25.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

Further Reading

