Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at B. Riley

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.83 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CLF. Clarkson Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.81.

Shares of CLF opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.12. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,797.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,819 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,728 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. 61.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

