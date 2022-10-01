Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Short Interest Update

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 67.6% from the August 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Cochlear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Cochlear Trading Down 6.3 %

OTCMKTS CHEOY traded down $4.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.57. The company had a trading volume of 10,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,019. Cochlear has a 1-year low of $62.19 and a 1-year high of $88.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.29 and a 200 day moving average of $75.71.

Cochlear Cuts Dividend

Cochlear Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4489 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

