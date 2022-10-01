Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the August 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 63.7 days.
Cogeco Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CGECF remained flat at $42.68 during midday trading on Friday. Cogeco has a 12-month low of $42.68 and a 12-month high of $69.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.57.
About Cogeco
