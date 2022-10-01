Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $57.67

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $57.67 and last traded at $58.00, with a volume of 133573 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.26.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.02 and a 200-day moving average of $72.78. The firm has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,006 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,071 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 250,541 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $22,228,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

