Coho Partners Ltd. Has $163.02 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Coho Partners Ltd. lowered its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,473,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 67,176 shares during the period. Global Payments comprises approximately 3.0% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $163,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Global Payments Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on GPN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.04.

Shares of GPN traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.05. 1,749,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,508,877. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.52 and a fifty-two week high of $163.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.04 and a 200-day moving average of $125.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 600.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 555.59%.

Global Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading

