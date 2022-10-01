Coho Partners Ltd. Invests $3.42 Million in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 48,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 17,623.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,459,000 after acquiring an additional 448,152 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter worth about $36,796,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter worth about $25,761,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 46.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 696,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,049,000 after acquiring an additional 219,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter worth about $15,858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s Stock Performance

CRI stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $65.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,836. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.65 and a 52 week high of $111.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $700.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.31 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 42.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $32,544.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,970.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $168,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $32,544.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,970.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRI has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Carter’s to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Carter’s to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.29.

Carter’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.