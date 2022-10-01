Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 8,699 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Coho Partners Ltd. decreased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,699 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $30,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE CL traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.25. 7,510,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,487,850. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.98.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,243.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,802 shares of company stock valued at $10,100,532 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

