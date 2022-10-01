Coho Partners Ltd. Trims Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Coho Partners Ltd. lessened its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,227,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,548 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for approximately 3.6% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $190,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE MMC traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.29. 2,357,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,143. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.70. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $142.80 and a one year high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $74.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

