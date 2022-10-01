Coho Partners Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Coho Partners Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,261,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,874 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up 2.6% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Mondelez International worth $140,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8,685.7% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.85.

MDLZ traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.83. 14,651,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,965,696. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.16 and a 200 day moving average of $62.54. The firm has a market cap of $75.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

