CoinMerge Price Hits $0.0000 (CMERGE)

CoinMerge (CMERGE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. CoinMerge has a market capitalization of $31,550.00 and approximately $94,319.00 worth of CoinMerge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinMerge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, CoinMerge has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CoinMerge alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010937 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

CoinMerge Coin Profile

CoinMerge launched on July 15th, 2021. CoinMerge’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CoinMerge is https://reddit.com/r/OfficialCoinMerge. CoinMerge’s official website is www.coinmerge.io. CoinMerge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinMerge

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinMerge is a cryptocurrency platform, and corresponding token, which is set to launch on July 16th. It is turning heads away from Telegram and Dextools by combining their services into one new platform.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinMerge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinMerge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinMerge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinMerge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinMerge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.