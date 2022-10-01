Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.35-$7.95 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50 billion-$4.70 billion. Columbia Sportswear also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.00-$5.40 EPS.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.30. The company had a trading volume of 673,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,705. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $107.50.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $578.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.35 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 23.76%.

COLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jim A. Swanson bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.99 per share, with a total value of $36,495.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,329.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,561 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 48.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.