Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Comerica were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 292.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Comerica

In related news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Price Performance

NYSE CMA opened at $71.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $70.71 and a 52-week high of $102.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.26 million. Comerica had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CMA shares. TheStreet upgraded Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Articles

