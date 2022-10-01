Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF) Shares Down 5%

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMHF – Get Rating) dropped 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.70 and last traded at $20.70. Approximately 30,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 469% from the average daily volume of 5,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.80.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.16 million, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.18.

Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.24 million during the quarter.

Community Heritage Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial loans, real estate loans, installment loans, and consumer loans, as well as other business financing services; and deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposit, and certificates of deposit.

