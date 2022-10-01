Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Short Interest Update

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the August 31st total of 4,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 633,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 99,300 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 11,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 54,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. 12.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of NYSE SBS opened at $9.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP ( NYSE:SBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 9.47%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

