Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) Short Interest Down 23.2% in September

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400,800 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the August 31st total of 522,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compute Health Acquisition

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in Compute Health Acquisition by 13.4% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 111,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 13,140 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compute Health Acquisition by 3.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 907,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Compute Health Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CPUH traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.87. 648,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,765. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.82. Compute Health Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $9.88.

About Compute Health Acquisition

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

