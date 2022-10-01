Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS.

Concentrix Price Performance

CNXC opened at $111.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.51. Concentrix has a 1 year low of $108.57 and a 1 year high of $208.48.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Concentrix’s payout ratio is currently 11.60%.

Insider Transactions at Concentrix

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concentrix

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total value of $1,348,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,779.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Concentrix news, CFO Andre S. Valentine acquired 2,500 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.99 per share, for a total transaction of $317,475.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 39,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,295.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total value of $1,348,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,779.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 539,596 shares of company stock valued at $67,582,829 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,103,000 after acquiring an additional 35,619 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 14,380 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $593,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Concentrix from $183.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday.

Concentrix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.