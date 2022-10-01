Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CFLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Confluent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Confluent from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $23.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.16. Confluent has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $94.97.

Insider Activity

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). Confluent had a negative net margin of 90.30% and a negative return on equity of 50.24%. The firm had revenue of $139.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.21 million. Equities research analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $557,436.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,778.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Confluent news, major shareholder An-Yen Hu sold 24,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $757,213.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,170 shares in the company, valued at $5,558,244.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $557,436.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,688 shares in the company, valued at $257,778.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,490 shares of company stock valued at $7,348,575 in the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 716.9% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 40.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

